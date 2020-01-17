|
Dorothy Patterson
Lafayette - Dorothy Patterson, age 99 passed away peacefully at 2:00pm on January 16th, 2020 at IU hospital in Lafayette, Indiana. The daughter of the late Ed and Cora Coonrod, Dorothy was born on the fourth of July in 1920 at home on the family farm near Mahaska, Kansas. At age four Dorothy and her family moved to a farm near Reynolds, Nebraska. Dorothy graduated from school in Reynolds and was known to ride her pony to and from her rural high school on a daily basis. On March 6th 1943 Dorothy married the man of her dreams, Dr. Fred L. Patterson. The couple had one daughter, Jacqueline and twin sons Robert and Ronald Patterson. In 1950 the family moved to West Lafayette Indiana when Fred joined the staff of Purdue University and had a lengthy career as a dean and distinguished professor of agronomy earning his doctorate degree. The family resided in West Lafayette on state road 43 near Battle Ground for 45 years. Dorothy was active and participated in senior games winning many awards in her age category over several years of participation. Dorothy was an avid bowler and bingo player up until shortly before she became ill at the age of 99. Dorothy enjoyed volunteering at Home Hospital and loved helping others. Dorothy was generous beyond belief to her family and friends and she helped raise many of her grandchildren and great grandchildren over the years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Fred, twin sons Robert and Ronald and grandson Brad Patterson. Survivors include her sister Marie Mason of Nebraska, daughter Jacqueline McAndrew (husband Richard) of California. Granddaughter Tricia Norris who shared a special bond with her grandmother Dorothy (husband Bryan) of Lafayette, In. Granddaughter Lesa Patterson (husband Danny) of Lafayette, In. Granddaughter Holly Brown (husband Justin) of Logansport, In. Grandsons Richard McAndrew (wife Kay) of California, and Michael McAndrew (wife Amanda) also of California; daughters-in-law Selma Patterson of Lafayette and Debby Keiser of Williamsport. Dorothy is survived by thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Dorothy is also survived by special friends and care givers Kayla Enrico and Tina Jones and Robert Frye all of Lafayette, who along with granddaughter Tricia provided daily companionship and friendship while assisting Dorothy with her daily activities. Special thanks to Gary Gray and Millie Haan who along with some of Dorothy's other friends from Market Square Lanes were a great help with providing transportation for Dorothy to participate in her many activities such as bingo, bowling, brunch and games at the senior center. Dorothy appreciated all her friends and family and enjoyed their visits and company more than they will ever know. Dorothy leaves behind her best friend and constant lap companion Charlie the Chihuahua who will be well taken care of.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Chapel. A Graveside Service will begin at 2pm with entombment at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens mausoleum. No flowers are requested by the family. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020