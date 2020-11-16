Dorothy Perkins
Clarks Hill - Dorothy Perkins, 83, of Clarks Hill, Ind., died November 14, 2020 at Clinton House Health and Rehabilitation. She was born October 20, 1937 in Hilltop, Kentucky to Arthur & Dova (Dick) Walls. She married Odis Perkins on December 17, 1955 and he preceded her in death on October 7, 2010. Odis and Dorothy Perkins moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 1964. She retired from Federal Mogul after 12 years of service at the age of 70. She was a member of the Clarks Hill Christian Church. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son: Eddie Perkins of rural Frankfort, daughter: Rita Perkins Ekola of Clarks Hill, 6 grandchildren: Kelsey, Levi, Jordan, Micaiah (Jenifer), Luke Odis and Bobby Lee Jones, and 3 great grandchildren: Arie Grace, Madaline, and John. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by twin brothers, Raymond & Ray Walls, sisters, Maggie, and Ade, brothers, Sylvester, McArthur, Ardell, Homer, Curtis and Phillip Walls, and granddaughter, Jessie Lee LaGoy. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com
