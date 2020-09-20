1/
Dorothy Rolan
1923 - 2020
Dorothy Rolan

Boswell - Dorothy Mae Rolan, 97, of Boswell, died, Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born March 4, 1923, in Danville, IL, to the late Charles & Myrtle (Hendricks) Rutledge. She married, Delbert Rolan, September 28, 1943, in Oxford; he preceded her in death, April 24, 1990. She was a 1941 graduate of Rankin High School. She had previously done clerical work for the former Boswell Lumber yard. Dorothy was a member of the Boswell Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren, garage selling & dancing.

Dorothy is survived by her Son, Rick Rolan, 2 Granddaughters, Rebecca (Dan) Brettnacher & Elizabeth (Drew) Barbour & 7 Great-Grandchildren, Grant, Chelsea, Chloe, Doc & Koen Brettnacher & RD & Reegan Barbour. She is preceded in death by a Son, Denny Rolan, 5 Sisters, Elizabeth Scott, Florence Correll, Gertrude Rutledge, Irene Boling & Jean Dearduff & 3 Brothers, Lloyd Lindlow, Charles Rutledge & Richard Rutledge.

Visitation will be, Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12 PM until time of services at 1 PM, at the Boswell Church of Christ, 310 S. Clinton St., Boswell, with Steven R. Campbell officiating. (Due to the current pandemic, please wear your masks & practice social distancing.) Burial will be at the Boswell Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boswell Church of Christ. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Dorothy's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Dorothy.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Boswell Church of Christ
SEP
25
Service
01:00 PM
Boswell Church of Christ
Memories & Condolences
