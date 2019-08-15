Services
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary - Lebanon
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 485-2700
For more information about
Dorothy Taylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary - Lebanon
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary - Lebanon
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" Taylor


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dot" Taylor Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Taylor

Zionsville - Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Taylor, 92, of Zionsville, passed away Aug. 14, 2019, at her home.

Dot was born Apr. 29, 1927, in Lafayette, a daughter of the late Arthur Paul and Ruth (Engle) Lecklitner. She married Ernie Taylor on May 3, 1957. He survives.

Dot graduated from Jefferson High School. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, especially for her grandkids. Dot was also a good cook. She enjoyed her friends and attending tractor shows.

Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Ernie Taylor of Zionsville; son, Thomas (Christine) Taylor of VA; grandchildren, Zach Taylor, Madison Taylor, and Rhonda (Tony) Poe; great-grandchildren, Megan, Paul, and Mary Hurley; and 8 great-great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her son, Ronald P. Hartrum; and sisters, Helen Counsel, Gladys Schwinn, and Lois Crane.

Family and friends will gather Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. Dot will be laid to rest at Rosston Cemetery in Zionsville. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.

Memorial contributions in Dot's memory may be made to the Boone County , 117 W. Elm Street, Lebanon, IN 46052.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now