|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Taylor
Zionsville - Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Taylor, 92, of Zionsville, passed away Aug. 14, 2019, at her home.
Dot was born Apr. 29, 1927, in Lafayette, a daughter of the late Arthur Paul and Ruth (Engle) Lecklitner. She married Ernie Taylor on May 3, 1957. He survives.
Dot graduated from Jefferson High School. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, especially for her grandkids. Dot was also a good cook. She enjoyed her friends and attending tractor shows.
Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Ernie Taylor of Zionsville; son, Thomas (Christine) Taylor of VA; grandchildren, Zach Taylor, Madison Taylor, and Rhonda (Tony) Poe; great-grandchildren, Megan, Paul, and Mary Hurley; and 8 great-great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her son, Ronald P. Hartrum; and sisters, Helen Counsel, Gladys Schwinn, and Lois Crane.
Family and friends will gather Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. Dot will be laid to rest at Rosston Cemetery in Zionsville. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.
Memorial contributions in Dot's memory may be made to the Boone County , 117 W. Elm Street, Lebanon, IN 46052.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019