Dorothy Viola Stark
1921 - 2020
Dorothy Viola Stark

Delphi - Dorothy Viola Stark, 98 of Delphi passed away at 1:05 am Thursday September 10, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospital East in Lafayette. She was born in White County, IN on September 27, 1921 to the late Fred and Doris Gooden DeWitt. She was a graduate of Camden High School and was a beautician. Her marriage was April 5,1941 to G. Dale Stark and he preceded her in death in 1997.

Dorothy was a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi for several years, sewing items for the residents and fixing clothing for them. She was a member of the Delphi Methodist Church and American Legion Post 413 auxiliary at Camden.

There are no immediate survivors, however she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as a host of friends to whom she was affectionately known as "Aunt Dort". She was preceded in death by 5 brothers Paul. Merle, Lester, Don, and Howard DeWitt and 5 sisters Cecil Rowe, Opal Moore, Zura Brown, Katheryne VanLaere, Helen Simmerman.

Friends may call from 1pm until the time of services at 2pm Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Cree Funeral Home, Camden. Pastor Todd Ladd will officiate with burial to follow in the Camden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #413 Auxiliary or to the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Cree Funeral Home - Camden
SEP
15
Service
02:00 PM
Cree Funeral Home - Camden
Funeral services provided by
Cree Funeral Home - Camden
188 W Main Street
Camden, IN 46917
(574) 686-2611
