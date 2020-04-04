|
|
Dortha Parker Osmun
West Lafayette - Dortha Parker Osmun passed away at Westminster Village in West Lafayette on Friday, April 3, 2020. She led an extraordinary life, including the good fortune of celebrating her 100th Birthday in February of this year, with her three sons and all of their families.
Dortha was born on February 15, 1920 in Letts, Indiana to Eva and Arthur Tudor. Dortha charted her own course in life from the very beginning. After graduating from Greensburg High School in 1938, she overcame the objections of her father and, with financial help from a neighbor, entered the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing. After completing her RN degree, she worked at the Cincinnati hospital as Head Nurse on the Pediatric floor; she followed that with a year at Vanderbilt University on a Public Health Scholarship, which led to a war-time position in Tennessee with the Henry County Health Department. This job required much driving so she bought a car from a family friend in Greensburg, taught herself how to drive by watching others working a clutch, and took off for Tennessee. Dot (as she was known then) went on a blind date in 1944 with a Navy lieutenant back for home leave. The two fell in love and on May 16, 1945 she married Herbert E. Parker in Paris, Tennessee, just before he was to be re-deployed from the Atlantic to the Pacific following VE Day.
The couple moved to Lafayette in 1946. Together they designed and built a small home from "blueprints to completion" on the east side. Herb entered graduate school at Purdue in the Biochemistry Department, finishing his PhD in 1950 and joining the faculty that same year. Following the birth of three sons (Richard Edmund Parker, Steven Tudor Parker and Paul Daniel Parker), Herb and Dot designed and built their second larger home from scratch, this one in the country on the west side near Klondike. They gave their young sons the priceless gift of growing up in a wonderful, spacious, outdoor, forested homestead, with unlimited opportunity to get dirty and make mischief. In addition to his professorial duties, Herb raised beef cattle and farmed an enormous garden, while Dot preserved the bounty, cooking up many family dinners comprised entirely of food from the farm. Dot devoted herself to raising her three boys, and was proud of the results. She was a strong believer in exercise (which she passed on to her sons), and was a regular swimmer and walker in addition to her vigorous farm duties. Herb was appointed Professor Emeritus and retired in 1985. Herb and Dot celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1995, shortly before Herb's death in 1996.
Dortha wasn't finished charting her own course. In 2001, at the age of 81, she married John Osmun, former Chair of the Purdue Entomology Department, and moved to Westminster Village. The happy golden-agers travelled extensively, enjoyed leading landscaping improvements at WMV, and were featured in many advertisements as prime examples a couple enjoying life in an active and supportive retirement community. John passed away in 2012. As Dortha's health declined, the family planned and looked forward to a three-day long 100th Birthday celebration and family reunion at the elegant new Whittaker Inn in West Lafayette. Dortha bravely hung on to make it happen for all of us, charting her own course to the very end.
