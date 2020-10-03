1/1
Douglas "Doug" Hanson
1941 - 2020
Douglas "Doug" Hanson

Attica - Douglas "Doug" Walker Hanson, age 79 of Attica, IN, formerly of West Lebanon, IN passed away at 11:30 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis.

Doug was born in West Lebanon, IN on June 28, 1941. He was the son of Carmen Walker and Mildred Lucille (Haptonstall) Hanson. He attended West Lebanon schools He married Barbara Jean Cox on December 29, 1962 at her parents' home in Hedrick, IN. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2012.

Doug farmed for many years. He worked in security for Harrison Steel Casting Company in Attica retiring in 2014. He loved to collect knives, hats, and model cars, especially Nascar. He liked to go to flea markets. He loved to spend time with his grand kids and great-grandkids.

Surviving are, 4 children, Sara Evans (husband: Dennis), Richard Hanson (wife: Theresa), Kevin Hanson (wife: Sandy), and Tammie Jean Hanson; 3 grandchildren, Tucker Evans, Christopher Hanson (wife: Kendra), and Alexander Hanson; 6 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara and a brother Dennis Hanson.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EDT Angel Bray officiating at West Lebanon Cemetery with inurnment to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
West Lebanon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Memories & Condolences
October 4, 2020
I will miss Doug because he had a good ear to listen, he always made me laugh, and he gave good hugs! Rest in Peace friend until me meet again.
Shelley Crane
Friend
October 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to the family.
Mike Bush
Friend
October 3, 2020
You will be missed Doug. Glad I got to talk to you a few weeks ago. R.i.p.
Josh Morlan
Friend
October 3, 2020
RIP my dear Friend. Think of you often. From the time you worked on our farm to the times we worked together at West Lebanon grain elevator.
Peace to your Family.
Peace Out from this old friend!
Travel Safe Doug!
Randy Sargent
Friend
October 3, 2020
Our prayers for you are being sent and may GOD bless you kids. Will miss your dads smiling face every time we saw him.
Julie Sargent Hastings
Friend
October 3, 2020
I have known this man for many years, he is a one in my book, see you later Doug
James LaFoe
Friend
October 3, 2020
We had many good times through out the years. Cookouts, Campfires, Cards and Board games. But most of all him stopping by to sit on the porch and chat. We will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace our dear friend Dougie
Rick & Amy Morlan
