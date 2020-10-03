Douglas "Doug" Hanson
Attica - Douglas "Doug" Walker Hanson, age 79 of Attica, IN, formerly of West Lebanon, IN passed away at 11:30 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis.
Doug was born in West Lebanon, IN on June 28, 1941. He was the son of Carmen Walker and Mildred Lucille (Haptonstall) Hanson. He attended West Lebanon schools He married Barbara Jean Cox on December 29, 1962 at her parents' home in Hedrick, IN. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2012.
Doug farmed for many years. He worked in security for Harrison Steel Casting Company in Attica retiring in 2014. He loved to collect knives, hats, and model cars, especially Nascar. He liked to go to flea markets. He loved to spend time with his grand kids and great-grandkids.
Surviving are, 4 children, Sara Evans (husband: Dennis), Richard Hanson (wife: Theresa), Kevin Hanson (wife: Sandy), and Tammie Jean Hanson; 3 grandchildren, Tucker Evans, Christopher Hanson (wife: Kendra), and Alexander Hanson; 6 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara and a brother Dennis Hanson.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EDT Angel Bray officiating at West Lebanon Cemetery with inurnment to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
