Douglas J. Brewer
Kendallville - Douglas J. Brewer, 67, of Kendallville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
He was born June 12, 1953, in Monticello, Indiana, to Richard A and Maxine (Lane) Brewer. His father preceded him in death.
Mr. Brewer graduated from Twin Lakes High School in Monticello, where he was on the football and wrestling teams, and earned his bachelor's degree at International Business College.
On December 23, 1978, in Fort Wayne he married Mary Lou Conrad.
He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 20 years.
Doug enjoyed cheering for the Bears, Cubs, and IU basketball. He had a great sense of humor.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Brewer of Kendallville; two daughters, Ronda (Jeff) Huff of Albion and Amber (Greg) Hardy of Angola; three grandchildren, Scarlet Teschke, Megan (John) Sproat, and Lance Corporal Shane Smith; two great-granddaughters, Harper and Paislee; his mother, Maxine Brewer of Monticello; a sister, Susan Brewer of Indianapolis; two brothers, R. Gregory (Linda) Brewer of Delphi and his twin, Darrell L. (Karen) Brewer of Mesa, Arizona; two nieces, Jessica and Christina; three nephews, Aaron, Bradley, and Marc; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and step grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with Pastor Ken Walker of Wayne Center United Methodist Church in Kendallville officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required to be worn.
A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page Thursday at 2 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman Street, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.
