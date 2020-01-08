Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Bargersville, IN - Douglas Scott Abney, 56, of Bargersville, IN passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born April 13, 1963 in Des Moines, Iowa to Scott and Sue (Rogers) Abney. He married Sherry A. Fabina-Abney on August 27, 1988 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Michigan City, IN. He was a 1985 graduate of Purdue University where he received his degree in mechanical engineering. He loved his family and being outdoors working on the farm. He owned and operated Red Barn Farms in Bargersville, IN. He also worked for Eli Lilly and Company for 21 years in Indianapolis and Frito-Lay prior.

Doug was actively involved in the community. He was a Union 4-H Club Leader, Johnson County Purdue Extension Board President, Director of Area 6 for the Indiana Beef Cattle Association, a former Franklin FFA Alumni President, Great Lakes Belted Galloway Association President, manager of Belted Galloway breed at the Indiana State Fair & Hoosier Beef Congress, and member of the Johnson County 4-H Council, Johnson County Cattlemen's Association, Johnson County United Way and Habitat for Humanity.

He deeply loved his wife, family, cattle and community.

Survivors include his wife Sherry A. Fabina-Abney of Bargersville, IN; son Douglas John Abney of Bargersville, IN; daughter Allie S. Abney of Austin, MN, and daughter Angela N. Grant and son-in-law Levi Grant of Bargersville, IN; and his parents Scott and Sue (Rogers) Abney of Lafayette, IN; sister Pam Abney-Welsh (Mark) of Lafayette, IN; brother Joel Abney (Tonya) of Zionsville, IN; two aunts Pat Abney of Anchorage, AK and Ervina Johnson of Jonesberow, IL; uncle Sam Abney of Galatia, IL; and father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Suzanne Fabina of Michigan City, IN.

Pastor Justin Surface will conduct a service Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3PM till 8PM at the mortuary and Friday from 9:30 AM till service time. Burial will be in Harris Cemetery in Union Township, Johnson County, IN. The family request memorial contributions be made to the Doug Abney Premier Beef Exhibitor award, in care of the Johnson County 4-H Fair 250 Fair Ground Street Franklin, IN or can be given at the mortuary and please make checks payable to the Johnson County 4-H Fair attention Douglas Scott Abney Memorial. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
