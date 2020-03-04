Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Uptowner's Club
Barton Beach Road
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Duane L. Dotson

Duane L. Dotson Obituary
Duane L. Dotson

Lafayette - Duane L. Dotson, 68, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 7th at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Pastor Pam Mickler officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 8th at the Uptowner's Club on Barton Beach Road in Lafayette. You may sign the guest book, leave memories, and see complete obituary at www.soller.baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
