Duane L. Dotson
Lafayette - Duane L. Dotson, 68, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 7th at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Pastor Pam Mickler officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 8th at the Uptowner's Club on Barton Beach Road in Lafayette. You may sign the guest book, leave memories, and see complete obituary at www.soller.baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020