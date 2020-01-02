|
Dustin A. Coronado
Flora - Dustin A. Coronado, 36, of Flora, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019 in Lafayette, IN. Dustin was born to Francisco and Charlene Rieken Coronado on July 29, 1983 in Lafayette, IN. Dustin lived in Flora most of his life. He graduated from Carroll High School in 2002, were he played football and basketball. Dustin worked at TRW in Lafayette for several years. Dustin was a very kind, polite, caring and loving father, son, brother and friend. He was always willing to help if someone was in need. Dustin was a true fan of the Philadelphia Eagle and Michigan Wolverines. Four years ago, Charlene, his mother, became ill and Dustin moved her into his home to take care of her.
Dustin is survived by his beautiful daughter: Malaia Coronado of Greentown, IN. Mother: Charlene Coronado of Flora. Father: Francisco Coronado of Flora. Sister: Rena Jeffries of the Peru area. Two brothers: Robert McKay of Flora and Freddie McKay of Delphi.
The family of Dustin invite friends to visit Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12 noon to the time of his Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM at Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel, 204 South Center Street, Flora, IN 46929. Burial will be at Ball Hill Cemetery, Cutler next to his cousin. For online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorial donations may be given to a fund designated for his daughter, Malaia Coronado, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020