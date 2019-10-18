Services
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Dustin Dee Crawford Obituary
West Lafayette - Dustin Dee Crawford, 49, of West Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home due to his health complications.

Friends may call from 11 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 PM (EST) Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Interment to be held at a later date.

Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
