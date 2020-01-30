|
|
Dylan Miller
Lafayette - Dylan Miller, 25 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the angels came and took Dylan home while surrounded by his family on Jan 29th, 2020. Dylan was the beloved son born on March 1, 1994 to Eric Miller and Lisa Halsema (Chris). He graduated from Battle Ground High School.
Surviving with his parents are 2 sisters; Amber Zell (Jason) and Alesha Halsema (Kyle) and nephew Brendan Wilson. Paternal grandparents Ralph and Patsy Miller; Maternal grandparents Dennis and Betty Fagan. He had a large extended family of many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by Grandma Pat Henry.
Dylan loved music including singing and dancing. He also enjoyed his daily trips to the farmers market and the car wash. He loved to go to the flower shop with his mom. He loved getting out to shop at Toys R Us and Target. He loved riding on the motorcycle and boat rides on the river. For those that truly knew him, knew how ornery yet innocent he was. He never met a stranger and could light up the room with his smile. He will forever be our one and only sunshine. He was loved by so many and will forever leave a void in many hearts.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Shawn Tague officiating. Interment will follow at Pretty Prairie Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020