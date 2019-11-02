|
E. Byard Beaver
Flora - E. Byard Beaver, 79, of Flora passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home due to a short term illness.
He was born May 9, 1940 in Lafayette, Indiana to Elmer and Beatrice Beaver Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Cox; brother, Gerald Beaver; and half brother, Edward Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith A Garrison Beaver; five sons, Byard (Paula) Beaver, Nick (Lisa) Beaver, Curtis (Diane) Beaver, Brian (Jennifer) Beaver, and Donald (Elicia)Huffman; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A brother, Tom (Brenda) Beaver, half brother, Joey Cox, half brother, Don (Petra) Cox, stepbrother Bob Cox, and half sister, Brenda(Bruce)Ball. Several nieces and nephews.
He served in the Army National Guards and Reserves. He was a member of Logansport Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 232 since 1982. He loved gardening, working in his yard, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National or ViaQuest Hospice Service.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019