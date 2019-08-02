|
|
Earl E. Kilgus
Francesville - Earl E. Kilgus, 94, of Parkview Haven Francesville, formerly Remington died peacefully Wednesday, July 31st. 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Parkview Haven.
Earl was born November 10th, 1924 in Forrest, Illinois to the late Henry and Lydia (Bahler) Kilgus.
Earl married Arlene Leonhardt March 17, 1949, in Fairbury, Illinois, she passed away March 12th, 2010. Following marriage the couple moved to Remington IN.
Prior to his marriage Earl worked at the family farm and was involved in the Western Wheat Harvest. After marriage he moved to Indiana with his new bride and was involved in farming. In 1971 they moved to town and Earl took employment at FBI Buildings. After retirement he worked part time hauling chicks for Fairview Farms. The couple was privileged to spend time together and enjoyed traveling. He also enjoyed gardening, roses, grandkids and always had time for popcorn. After his wife's death Earl moved to Parkview Haven in Francesville.
Earl committed his life to his Saviour Jesus Christ in 1947 at the age of 22 and lived a life of service.
He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church for 72 years, serving in the ministry for 40 years.
Surviving are their children: Brenda Clark (husband: Ron), Katherine Jefferson, and Daniel Kilgus (wife: Jenna) all of Remington. Also surviving are his (10) grandchildren: Rochelle (John) Ward, Justin Clark, Braden (Ashley) Clark, Chad (Stefani) Gretencord, Mark (Andrea) Gretencord, Beth Gretencord, Aaron (Kayla) Kilgus, Trenton (Cammie) Kilgus, Alisia (Kent) Schlatter, and Stuart (Sarah)Kilgus. Surviving also are (20) great grandchildren, and (2) great, great grandchildren.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife and parents, a sister Alice Meyer, a brother John Kilgus and an infant brother Elmer Kilgus.
Friends may call at the Remington Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday August 4th with the funeral being held on Monday August 5th, 10:30 a.m. at the Remington Apostolic Christian Church with ministers of the church officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral. Interment to follow in the Remington Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Parkview Haven Retirement Home, 101 Constitution Dr., Francesville, IN 47946 or the Remington Apostolic Christian church.
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019