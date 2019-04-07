Earl J. Slaughterbeck



Lafayette - It is with great sorrow and sadness that we relay the passing of Earl (Bob) Slaughterbeck on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family when he left this earth to be with God and his angels in heaven, Carrie and Sandie Slaughterbeck.



Earl, also known to family and friends as Bob, was born on October 8, 1938 to the late Oathel and Bessie Slaughterbeck. Earl lived all his life in Lafayette and had attended area schools.



In 1957 he enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Willard Keith as a fireman/boiler room operator. He traveled extensively throughout the Mediterranean area during the Beirut/ Lebanon conflict. Upon returning from service, he was employed as a professional carpet installer. Installing carpet for such stores as The Rug Shop, Sears, Loebs, Browns at Rossville, WT Grants and several other stores in the area.



In 1972 he joined the Lafayette Fire Dept. He served on the Dept. for 24 years, as a Sergeant /Driver at the # 6 fire station on Greenbush Street and Elmwood Avenue. Earl retired from pump #6 in 1996. He was a dedicated firefighter and very knowledgeable of the operations of his truck and the area streets.



In 1972 he married Diane Grenat, in a ceremony at the home of her parents, Ivan and A. Jean Grenat.



Surviving with his wife Diane, is his son Timothy C. Slaughterbeck, and grandchildren Colton and Claire Slaughterbeck, daughters Charlotte Slaughterbeck, Shirley Byrd and a grandchildren Audra and Chad.



Also surviving are his siblings Phillip (Kay) Slaughterbeck, Timothy W. (Cathy) Slaughterbeck, Elizabeth (Homer) Sparger, Gayle Prewitt and Beverly McFadden, sisters-in-law Judy (Larry) Vanderwielen and Lisa C. Vandeventer.



He was preceded in death by two daughters, Carrie Lynn Slaughterbeck in 1997 and Sandra Kay Slaughterbeck Skoog in 2002, a grandson Jacob and sisters; Vivian Slaughterbeck, Susan Briscoe and Frannie Richardson.



Earl touched the soul of every person who knew him. He was a soft-spoken man with a huge heart and infinite patience. He mentored all in need. He was a quiet hero.



Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm Monday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Interment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery.