Earl L. Park
West Lafayette - Earl Landson Park, the Son of Oscar B and Kate Hairing Park was born December 31, 1919 in Galesburg, Illinois, grew up in Wapella, Illinois, graduated from Wapella Community High School in 1937 and then in June 1941 received his Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign, Illinois.
From June 1941 to January 1942 he was on the staff of the University of Maryland
at College Park, Maryland while taking advanced studies.
From February 1942 until January 1946 he served in the 346th Technical Training Command of the United States Air Force, following which he resumed studies at the University of Illinois and in June 1947 received his MS Degree in Agricultural Statistics.
His career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture began as Agricultural Statistician in the Springfield, Illinois office in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and serving there from 1947 to 1950. From 1950 to 1955 he was Agricultural Statistician in the State of Maryland at the University of Maryland.
During this time period Earl and Mildred Irene Roat were married on May 16, 1954 In Springfield, Illinois where they both had previously been employed.
Subsequently, beginning in 1955 he served in the Headquarters office of USDA's Department of Agricultural Statistics in Washington, D.C from 1955 to 1970.
In 1970 he moved from the Washington. D.C. office to West Lafayette, Indiana where he served in the dual position as Head of the Department of Agricultural Statistics at Purdue University and as USDA Statistician in Charge, for the State of Indiana. He retired from that position at the end of June 1986.
He was a member of First Christian Church of Lafayette having served as Elder, Trustee, Chairman of the Official Board and Chairman or member of various Standing and Special Committees of the Church. This followed similar positions and activities at the National City Christian Church in Washington, D.C. while he and his family lived in the Maryland/Washington, D.C. area.
He has been an active member of the Rotary club while living in Lafayette and was very active in the Greater Lafayette Rose Society during the time it served the community.
He is survived by two sons; Mark Landson Park, DVM (wife Terri) of Fishers, Indiana and Steven Earl Park MD (wife Beth) of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by three grandsons -- Nathaniel, Elijah and Brandon and by three granddaughters -- Kaitlyn, Madison and Noelle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bradford Park.
Because of restrictions in place due to the corona virus, a private service will be held on Thursday. A video recording of the service will be available online on Friday. Entombment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church in Earl's memory. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020