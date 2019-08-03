Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Edd E. Bloyd


1928 - 2019
Edd E. Bloyd Obituary
Edd E. Bloyd

Battle Ground - Edd E. Bloyd, 91, of Battle Ground, passed away at 2:55 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East of Lafayette. He was born January 20, 1928 in Tippecanoe County to the late Ervin B. and Orpha (Culver) Bloyd.

Edd grew up in the Ash Grove area until the age of 18, when he enlisted in the Army, serving as a dental assistant. Upon return home, he married his bride of 70 years, Donna Killian Bloyd.

Edd was a current and longtime member of the West Lafayette American Legion Post 492 and was also a past member of the local 40 & 8 Voiture. Edd made a life-long career as a heavy equipment operator with Local 103 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, of which he celebrated his 50th anniversary with the union last year.

In his off time, Edd enjoyed horse riding, training and breeding Paint Horses, camping, square dancing with the Lafayette Fun Squares, watching old westerns, and hosting horse shows for the Battle Ground Saddle Club at his home, the We-Like-It Ranch.

Surviving along with his wife Donna are children, Connie (Husband: Dan) Haan of West Lafayette, and Robbie (wife: Anita) Bloyd of Battle Ground. Five grandchildren, Angela (husband: Shane) Cloud, Amie (husband: Tim) Gish, Jeremy (wife: Stephanie) Bloyd, Anthony (wife: Amber) Haan, and Justin Bloyd. Eight great-grandchildren, Regina, Austin, Gabriella, Oren, Joachim, Gatlin, Ashley, and Oliver. Also surviving is a sister, Sarah Mitchell of Lafayette.

Preceding him in death along with his parents are siblings, Lester Bloyd, Luella Hughes, Bonnie Lucas, Robert Bloyd, Harold Lee Bloyd, John Bloyd, and Dewey Bloyd.

Friends may call from 9 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home (101 West 4th St. Brookston 47923). Interment to follow in Battle Ground Cemetery. Military rites will be held at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edd's name to the American Legion Post 492 or the 40 & 8 Voiture of Lafayette.

"Happy Trails to you, until we meet again" -- Roy Rogers

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019
