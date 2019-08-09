|
|
Edd E. Bloyd
Lafayette - The family of the late Edd E. Bloyd would like to publicly thank those involved with his pre and post-life care. The Palliative Care unit with Franciscan Health Lafayette East did a phenomenal job upholding Edd's final wishes, maintaining his comfort, and looking after his family's needs. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who demonstrated complete respect and compassion during such a difficult time. The family also wishes to thank Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston for coordinating and facilitating a day of remembrance in such a seamless fashion. Your services exceeded our expectations and all points of the process were executed with tact and thoughtfulness. Thank you to Chaplain Leland McReynolds for officiating and taking such interest in Edd's life, as well as his family's. Thank you to the 40&8 Voiture and Legion 492, where Edd was a long-time member, for assisting in providing military rites at the time of service. Thank you to Bill and Norma Lucas for planning a reception for family and friends to gather. The family would also like to thank the entire staff of Cumberland Pointe Health Campus where Edd resided with his wife, Donna. Thank you for your services, selflessness, love, and adoration for the two people who mean so much to our family. Your efforts and dedication to your professions are seen so clearly in the relationships you foster with your residents. Lastly, a heartfelt thank you goes out to all of the family and friends who reached out with a phone call, message, card, attended the visitation and funeral services, and/or made a memorial contribution in Edd's name to the American Legion Post 492 or 40&8 Voiture of Lafayette. Your acknowledgements and presence have lifted the family's spirits as they remember a man they love so dearly. Thank you.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019