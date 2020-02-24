|
Eddie Wilhite
Lafayette - Eddie Lee Wilhite, 64, of Lafayette passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Franciscan East.
Eddie was born October 13,1955 in Merced, CA to the late Robert (Ina Jo) Wilhite and Martha (Sanders) Snowberger-Nelson. After graduating High School, he took to the road, becoming a truck driver for many companies. Eddie married Vivian Garrett on August 16, 2002 in Monticello, IN. Due to his illnesses, Eddie had to leave his "office on the open road" in 2013.
Eddie enjoyed playing his guitars (quite loudly!), riding his motorcycle, fishing (even though he never ever caught anything) and with his eclectic taste in music, listening to Country, Rock n Roll, Guitar Heavy Metal and Blues. He had a great personality and very much-loved interacting with people.
Surviving with his wife Vivian are 1 son, Sean (Charrisse) Garrett and 3 daughters. Nicole Wilhite, Desiree (Ryan) Guerrero, and Renee Garrett.
11 grandchildren: Marena, Cade, Ty, Fabian, Madysin, Telvina, Violet, Dennis, Sadie, MacKinzie and Tyler.
12 siblings: Dianna (Bobby) Russell, Sandra (Jay) Norton, Judy (Paul) Braly, Brenda (Ronald) McReynolds, Mellissa (Rick) Remington, all of Arkansas; Darren (Cara) of Kansas; Linda Baisden, Danna Snowberger, Phillip Snowberger, Mary (Bob) Chaney, Dodie (Rick) Gauger, and Laronda Rodriguez, all of California.
His step-mom Ina Jo of Arkansas; his former wife Patricia (Ted) Kazakos.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother James Snowberger.
Visitation will be held from 1 - 2 pm with a Funeral Service at 2pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 North Ninth St., Lafayette
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilhite family to help with funeral expenses. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020