Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Wilhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Wilhite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Wilhite Obituary
Eddie Wilhite

Lafayette - Eddie Lee Wilhite, 64, of Lafayette passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Franciscan East.

Eddie was born October 13,1955 in Merced, CA to the late Robert (Ina Jo) Wilhite and Martha (Sanders) Snowberger-Nelson. After graduating High School, he took to the road, becoming a truck driver for many companies. Eddie married Vivian Garrett on August 16, 2002 in Monticello, IN. Due to his illnesses, Eddie had to leave his "office on the open road" in 2013.

Eddie enjoyed playing his guitars (quite loudly!), riding his motorcycle, fishing (even though he never ever caught anything) and with his eclectic taste in music, listening to Country, Rock n Roll, Guitar Heavy Metal and Blues. He had a great personality and very much-loved interacting with people.

Surviving with his wife Vivian are 1 son, Sean (Charrisse) Garrett and 3 daughters. Nicole Wilhite, Desiree (Ryan) Guerrero, and Renee Garrett.

11 grandchildren: Marena, Cade, Ty, Fabian, Madysin, Telvina, Violet, Dennis, Sadie, MacKinzie and Tyler.

12 siblings: Dianna (Bobby) Russell, Sandra (Jay) Norton, Judy (Paul) Braly, Brenda (Ronald) McReynolds, Mellissa (Rick) Remington, all of Arkansas; Darren (Cara) of Kansas; Linda Baisden, Danna Snowberger, Phillip Snowberger, Mary (Bob) Chaney, Dodie (Rick) Gauger, and Laronda Rodriguez, all of California.

His step-mom Ina Jo of Arkansas; his former wife Patricia (Ted) Kazakos.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother James Snowberger.

Visitation will be held from 1 - 2 pm with a Funeral Service at 2pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 North Ninth St., Lafayette

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilhite family to help with funeral expenses. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now