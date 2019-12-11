|
|
Edgar Huesca Cordoba
Lafayette - Edgar Huesca Cordoba, 51, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1968, in Veracruz, Mexico, to Cristina Cordoba of Lafayette and the late Yocundo Huesca.
On December 3, 2004, he married Kimberly Elliott in Lafayette and she survives.
Edgar was very creative, enjoyed woodworking, maintaining his yard, cooking family meals, enjoyed dancing with the family and detailing his automobiles.
Surviving along with his wife are his stepsons Chris Leverkuhn of San Antonio, TX, James Leverkuhn of Kokomo, siblings Miryam Huesca (husband Antonio Escalante) of Lafayette, Jorge (wife Teresa) Huesca of Paris, TX and Nahieli Cook of Frankfort. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Karen, Melodie, Rachel, Emily and Justin.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019