Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Cordoba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Huesca Cordoba


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Huesca Cordoba Obituary
Edgar Huesca Cordoba

Lafayette - Edgar Huesca Cordoba, 51, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1968, in Veracruz, Mexico, to Cristina Cordoba of Lafayette and the late Yocundo Huesca.

On December 3, 2004, he married Kimberly Elliott in Lafayette and she survives.

Edgar was very creative, enjoyed woodworking, maintaining his yard, cooking family meals, enjoyed dancing with the family and detailing his automobiles.

Surviving along with his wife are his stepsons Chris Leverkuhn of San Antonio, TX, James Leverkuhn of Kokomo, siblings Miryam Huesca (husband Antonio Escalante) of Lafayette, Jorge (wife Teresa) Huesca of Paris, TX and Nahieli Cook of Frankfort. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Karen, Melodie, Rachel, Emily and Justin.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now