Edgar Roy "Sonny" Bradbury Jr.
1942 - 2020
Edgar "Sonny" Roy Bradbury, Jr.

West Lafayette - Edgar "Sonny" Roy Bradbury, Jr., 78, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Indiana Veterans' Home.

He was born on June 7, 1942 in Lafayette, Indiana to Edgar Roy Bradbury, Sr. and Sadie Marie (Sanders) Bradbury.

Edgar served his country in the United States Army from 1967-1969 where he was a Specialist E5 during the Vietnam War. He was shot 6 times and received a Purple Heart for his service.

Sonny was a member of American Legion Post 11 and the Disabled American Veterans. He loved Stock car racing in Benton County, watching Dale Earnhardt, Sr. race, and working on cars. Sonny also enjoyed traveling, watching John Wayne movies, reading Western novels, and taking naps during family get together's.

Surviving are his children, Fred (Itzel) Bradbury of Texas, Corey (Angie) Bradbury of Stockwell, Michael Bradbury of Lafayette, Scott Bradbury of Lafayette, Jason Bradbury of Lafayette, and Dusty Bradbury of Crawfordsville and his siblings, Cyrus Bradbury, Ida Pear Logan, Joyce Scott, and Lucinda Martinas. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Roy Bradbury, Sr.; his mother and stepfather, Sadie Marie and Fred Salem Priest; and his siblings, Terry Lynn, Dwight Bradbury, and Revane "Butch" Martinez.

A Service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park with Military Honors.

Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in loving memory of Sonny. You may leave condolences and memories of Sonny online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com








Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
AUG
11
Service
01:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
