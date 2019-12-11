|
Edith (Keck) Cavanaugh
Lafayette - Edith (Keck) Cavanaugh age 86 died on December 6, 2019 in Lafayette, Indiana.
She was born in Paulding County Ohio to Albert and Norah Keck. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She was a retired nurse and medical transcriptionist.
She is survived by a son, James P. Cavanaugh III (wife Marianne) Indianapolis; a daughter Jacqueline (husband Kevin); 5 grandchildren: James Pierce Cavanaugh, OP of St. Louis, Missouri, John J. Cavanaugh, Indianapolis, Mary Elizabeth Cavanaugh, Indianapolis, Adam (wife Stephanie) and Nicole (husband Lance); and 4 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Norah Keck; and two sisters, Norma Essex Elsasser and Eldean J. Helle.
A memorial service will be held at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio at 11:00 AM on Friday December 13 with calling at 10 AM until service time. Burial will follow in Bowholtz Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. James Lutheran Church, 800 Cincinnati St., Lafayette, IN 47901.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019