Services
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Cavanaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith (Keck) Cavanaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith (Keck) Cavanaugh Obituary
Edith (Keck) Cavanaugh

Lafayette - Edith (Keck) Cavanaugh age 86 died on December 6, 2019 in Lafayette, Indiana.

She was born in Paulding County Ohio to Albert and Norah Keck. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She was a retired nurse and medical transcriptionist.

She is survived by a son, James P. Cavanaugh III (wife Marianne) Indianapolis; a daughter Jacqueline (husband Kevin); 5 grandchildren: James Pierce Cavanaugh, OP of St. Louis, Missouri, John J. Cavanaugh, Indianapolis, Mary Elizabeth Cavanaugh, Indianapolis, Adam (wife Stephanie) and Nicole (husband Lance); and 4 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Norah Keck; and two sisters, Norma Essex Elsasser and Eldean J. Helle.

A memorial service will be held at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio at 11:00 AM on Friday December 13 with calling at 10 AM until service time. Burial will follow in Bowholtz Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. James Lutheran Church, 800 Cincinnati St., Lafayette, IN 47901.

Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -