|
|
Edmond T. Fain
Monticello - Edmond T. Fain, 73, of Monticello, passed away at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home.
He was born December 23, 1945 in Conimicut, Rhode Island to the late Edmond and Irene (Rowley) Fain.
Ed attended college at Morehead State University and found the love of his life sitting in the row in front of him in class. His marriage of 45 years was to Margaret "Linda" Eaton on January 20, 1968 in Morehead, Kentucky. She preceded him in death on May 12, 2013.
Mr. Fain worked for AE Staley / Tate & Lyle for 25 years, retiring as plant manager in 1997. He and Linda opened and owned Eddie's Restaurant & Lounge at the Tippecanoe Country Club from 1997 until finally retiring in 2012.
Ed was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Layton (husband: Donald) and Jillian Layton (husband: Daniel) both of Battle Ground, IN and his grandchildren, Edmond, Thomas, Brodryck, Annabelle and Bronsyn. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Ellen Fain and Rosemary Mitchell.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home (101 West 4th St. Brookston, IN).
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Life with Linda Endowment Fund at the White County Community Foundation (1001 S. Main St. Monticello, IN 47960).
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019