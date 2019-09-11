|
Edna Joan Miller
Frankfort - Edna Joan Miller, 88, of Frankfort passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.
She was born April 5, 1931 in Frankfort to the late Walter and Grace (Younger) Strode. She graduated from Frankfort High School before attending Northwestern School of Commerce in Portland, OR.
On November 9, 1957 she married Carlyle R. Miller in Portland, OR. He preceded her in death on September 13, 1998.
Joan was a Receptionist for Tippecanoe Animal Hospital from 1974-1983. She previously worked for National Homes and Acceptance Corp and Lafayette Life Insurance Company.
Prior to moving to Frankfort Joan lived in Bocca Raton, FL from 1999-2014 where she was very active in the community. She was on the Bocca Raton Board Building 6 of Condo Association, former Treasurer of Bocca Raton Women's Club and Bocca Women's Follies. She was a member of Delta Gamma Delta sorority and Christian Church. Joan enjoyed theatre, acting, singing and dancing.
She is survived by her sister Colleen Young of Noblesville, as well as her nephew and caregiver, Jim Strode (Margie) of Frankfort.
Along with her husband Carlyle, she is preceded in death by daughter Carla Jo Miller, two brothers and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held 1pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Pastor John Litecell officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America - www.myasthenia.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019