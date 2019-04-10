|
Edna Sparger
Americus - Edna R. Sparger, 82, from Americus passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at St Mary's Healthcare.
She was born September 3, 1936 in Lafayette to the late Grover and Zelpha Cain.
Her first marriage was to Louis Hayden Sr. He preceded her in death in 1989. She later married Raymond L. "Bud" Mitchell, he preceded her in death in 1998. She married Robert "Bob" Sparger, he preceded her in death in 2010.
Edna worked for Alloy Rods in Monticello for 18 years before working for Peters Revington in Delphi for 10 years. She later went on to Nanny for the Dirk and Susie Fleck family in Reynolds. She loved to play Bingo, do crossword puzzles. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Rick (Mary) Hayden of Lafayette, Lou (Amy) Hayden of Delphi, Dianne Simmerman of Crawfordsville and Dena Mann (Fiance: Bruce Herbst) of Fowler; siblings: Bob Cain of Lafayette and Sis Lucas of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Edna is preceded in death by her parents, 11 brothers and sisters and three step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 5pm - 8pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service 1pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Sager officiating. Interment to follow at Battle Ground Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to charitable organizations. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019