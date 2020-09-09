Edward Boyle
Lafayette - Edward C. Boyle, 90, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.
He was born November 17, 1929, in Lafayette to the late Eugene and Pearl M. (Whitsell) Boyle. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Edward proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 - 1953. He later worked 34 years for National Homes before retiring and working for the West Lafayette School Corporation for 10 years.
On April 27, 1957, he married Mary Katherine Soentgerath in Lafayette, and she survives.
Edward was a member of the VFW Post #492 and the Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, camping and carpentry.
Along with his wife, Mary, he is survived by his children: Steve Boyle of Poway, CA, Madonna Marshall of Lafayette, Tamara Boyle of Norfolk, VA, Mark Boyle of Lafayette, Kevin Boyle of Nashville, TN, and Carla Hicks of Lafayette. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Edna Scott, Barbara Kochert, Robert Boyle and Billy Boyle.
Visitation will be held from 10am - 11am Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Red Cross. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com