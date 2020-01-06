|
|
Edward Eugene Johnson
Logansport - Edward Eugene Johnson, age 73, of Logansport, passed away peacefully Sunday January 5, 2020 at 7:45 pm in his residence, surrounded by his family.
Born Sept. 13, 1946 in Crawfordsville, IN, he is the son to Eber Eugene and Lydia (Smith) Johnson. On July 13, 1969, Ed married Caren S. Gangloff, who survives.
As a youth, Ed attended Clarks Hill Christian Church in Clarks Hill, Indiana. He graduated in 1964 from Lauramie Township High School in Tippecanoe County. Ed received his bachelor's degree in elementary education from Purdue University, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, Delta Chapter (AGR). He then received his master's degree from Indiana State University. He taught briefly at Hose Elementary in Crawfordsville, before moving to Carroll County.
As a self-employed farmer, he loved raising a grain and livestock crop. One passion was successfully breeding and raising show animals. A highlight of his youth was winning both showmanship and grand barrow at the Indiana State Fair in 1963. He passed his love of raising and showing livestock onto his children and grandchildren.
Ed served his country in the United States Army Reserves, he was a member of the Carroll County Agriculture Association and served on the Carroll Consolidated School Board from 1994-2006.
Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and spending time at the lake with his family. His grandkids could always look up into the stands to see their proud Pa supporting them in all that they did.
Surviving along with his wife Caren, is a daughter Rachel Pilotte, Remington, IN; son, Eric (Melissa) Johnson, Logansport; mother, Lydia Johnson, Lafayette; two brothers, William Johnson, Okeechobee, FL; Dale (Melissa) Johnson, Clarks Hill, IN; five grandchildren, Anna Pilotte; Blake Pilotte; Evan E. Johnson; Noah E. Johnson and Cole Pilotte; several nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his father.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday January 9, 2020, at The Faith Lutheran Church, where he was a member. Pastor Marissa Harrison will be officiating.
A visitation will be held from 3-7 pm Wednesday January 8, 2020, at the Gundrum Funeral Home and 1-hour prior to services at the Faith Lutheran Church on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the White or Carroll County 4-H or to the Carroll Consolidated Schools Education Foundation.
You may sign the guest book and send online condolences at www.gundrumcares.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020