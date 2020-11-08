1/1
Edward F. Prohosky Jr.
1943 - 2020
Edward F. Prohosky, Jr.

Rensselaer - Edward F. Prohosky, Jr., 77, a lifelong resident of Rensselaer, Indiana passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. He was born in Rensselaer on January 30, 1943, son of the late Edward F. Prohosky, Sr. and Pearl (Jenkins) Prohosky. He was a 1961 graduate of Rensselaer High School. Ed was proud to have served in the Indiana National Guard, where he made lifelong friends who kept in touch over the years.

On May 31, 1964, he married the love of his life, Daneeta Campbell. Together they raised two daughters, Beth and Lori. Ed was a farmer and farming was his life. He worked with the Farm Progress Show for many years, demoing combines. Allis-Chalmers was his brand of choice, but he later switched to International Harvester. For several years he hauled silage for Boss Dairy and helped build houses in his spare time. He enjoyed tinkering around in his shop and woodworking.

He was an active member of the Mt. Ayr Methodist Church for over 50 years, later becoming a member of the Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene after moving to town. Ed was always very neighborly and willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed help. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Daneeta Prohosky; two daughters, Beth (Mike) Hunter and Lori (Troy) Mattos; three grandchildren: Amber (Jesse) Rayburn, Ethan Hunter and Lacey Hunter (fiancé Scott); and three great-grandchildren: Copelin Andrews, Sawyer Rayburn and Asher Rayburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ronald Prohosky; and grandson Andy Hall.

Graveside services will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. with Rev. Lisa Ulrich officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America by visiting www.pva.org, or to the Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene. Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer is honored to be handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Steinke Funeral Home
403 N Front St
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5151
