Edward Lee Mahan
Lafayette - Edward Lee Mahan, 71, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence.
He was born November 26, 1947, in Lafayette, to Kathryn (Hollar) Mahan of Rossville and the late John Mahan.
Edward graduated from Southwestern High School in 1965 and served in the US Army during Vietnam.
On August 15, 1970, he married Belinda "Benny" Switzer in Lafayette and she survives.
Ed was the owner of Ed Mahan Construction for 44 years retiring in 2018. He played and later coached for the Lafayette Generals semi pro football team; he was also a coach for the Indiana Magic travel softball program. He was an avid Chicago Bears and I.U. basketball fan. Ed enjoyed spending time at the lake with family and friends (always sporting his orange hat), watching and supporting his grandchildren's sporting events, vacationing in Florida and playing cards.
He was a member of American Legion Post #72 in Crawfordsville and West Lafayette Golf and Country Club.
Surviving along with his wife and mother are two daughters, Bridgit (Bill) Spitznagle of West Lafayette and Jaime (Doug) Osborn of Lafayette, a sister, Teresa (Floyd) Crum of West Palm Beach, FL, two brothers, Jim (Deb) Mahan of Lafayette and Ron (Deb) Mahan of Tallahassee, FL. Also surviving are Seven grandchildren, Jaden and Brett Spitznagle, Kyczar Aalbregtse, Mia, Taylor, Josie and Kinzie Osborn.
Friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette 47909. Celebrant Theresa Fischer will be officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowview Cemetery Lafayette, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019