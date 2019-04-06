|
Edward Ray Kind Sr.
Lafayette - Edward Ray "Day Day" "Pops" Kind Sr. 62 of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly at 10:30 am Tuesday March 26th at St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette. He was born March 16,1957 in Chicago, IL to the late Edward Simmons and Alice Redmond . Edward enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his special friend Yolanda Wise of Lafayette, his daughter Yolanda Jackson of Lafayette, son Edward Kind Jr. of GA, and daughter Briana Kind of Gary,IN. Step children McCalvin Frazier, Donte Frazier and Jermaine Frazier all of Lafayette and Brandon Henley of Gary, IN, 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters Mary Gayle of IL, Elizabeth Fentress of Gary, IN Sheron Moore of IL and brothers James Kind of GA and Prince Kind of AL. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 grandchild.
Friends may call on Monday April 8th from 11am until the time of services at 1pm in Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 6, 2019