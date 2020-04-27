Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
Edward Karlson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Edward Russell Karlson Obituary
Edward Russell Karlson

Attica - Edward Russell Karlson, 93, Attica, passed away in the Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12:24 a.m.

Ed, as he was known to family and friends, was born at home in Boswell, Indiana on April 20, 1927. He was the son of the late Arvel Edwin Karlson and Bernice (Briggs) Walters. Ed formerly lived in Boswell, Fowler and had resided in Attica since 1939. He attended school in Oxford, Fowler and Attica.

Ed worked for the City of Attica with the maintenance crew and later as a caretaker for the Riverside Cemetery.

He was a former member of the Eagles Lodge # 2596 of Attica.

He leaves behind two sisters, Rose Bowen, Montpelier, OH and Carolyn (Vernon) McAdams, Lufkin, TX; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Stanson and Pauline Young along with two brothers, Victor and Arvel Franklin Karlson.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family gathering will be held in the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, with a burial to follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
