Edwin Brothers
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:45 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Monticello, IN
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Monticello
Monticello, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Monticello, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Monticello, IN
Edwin "Ed" Brothers


1946 - 2020
Edwin "Ed" Brothers, 73, of Monticello, passed away at 12:19 am, Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Plymouth, Indiana.

Ed was born on May 18, 1946 in Lafayette to the late Archie Edwin and Esther (Anderson) Brothers. On October 28, 1978 he married the former Judy Call in Portage, Indiana and she survives.

Ed was a 1964 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He attended Indiana State University and also Purdue University. He was the owner and operator of Brothers Plumbing and Heating in Monticello.

He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello where he served as an Elder, sang in the choir, and served on facility needs. Ed was strong in his faith and was committed to the church and Tuesday morning Bible studies.

He was involved with the local Boy Scouts, enjoyed golf, and played church league dart ball. At one time, he enjoyed bowling, but as a business owner it was difficult to participate on leagues. Above all else, Ed cherished time spent with his wife, children, but most especially, his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Judy, daughters, Angie (Andrew) Williamson of Spring Hill, TN, Amber Brothers of Indianapolis; his grandchildren, Nehemiah, Jonah, and Audrey; brothers, Donald (Sharon) Brothers, Raymond (Donna) Brothers, and Paul Brothers; and sister-in-law, Jody Brothers.

In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Riley and Gabriel; and brother, William Brothers.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Deacons Prayer Circle will be at 3:45 pm, Friday at the Church. Visitation will also be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello with Judy's brother-in-law, Rev. Keith Stephens officiating.

Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery with full military rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Judy Brothers to help offset necessary expenses with envelopes provided.

Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.

Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com
