Edwin C. "Bud" Uerkwitz
1933 - 2020
Edwin C. "Bud" Uerkwitz

Lafayette - Uerkwitz, Edwin C. "Bud", 87, passed away at his residence in Lafayette on Saturday, November 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Bud was born March 21, 1933 in Lafayette to the late Ted and Josephine (Kult) Uerkwitz. His wife Jenene, passed away on April 17, 2008. Bud was co-owner of Industrial Plating with his brother where he worked from 1955 until his retirement in 1980. He was a true outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. Enjoyed mushroom hunting and planting trees. For many years, he was known for his five-acre asparagus and strawberry fields. In addition, Bud was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, both in Frankfort and Lafayette. He loved his family dearly and will be missed.

Surviving are his children, Steven (Analyn) Uerkwitz of Lafayette and Randy (Janell) Uerkwitz of Lafayette; brothers, Bill and Robert; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jake, Brian and Hanna; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carla; and great grandson, Hunter.

A graveside service will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lafayette. For those desiring, friends and family are invited to "plant a tree for Bud" in a special place.

(Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed)

Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
