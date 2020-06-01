Edwin E. Bryant
Lafayette - Edwin Eugene Bryant age 73 of Lafayette passed away Friday May 22 at his home.
Ed was born in Crawfordsville on August 11, 1946, his parents were Maurice and Esther Bryant.
He attended Faith Church in Lafayette where he volunteered in the fitness center. Earlier in his life he was baptized at the Waynetown Christian Church.
Ed graduated from Waynetown High School class of 1964. He also attended Purdue University.
Ed served his country in the military including a tour of duty in Vietnam. He received his discharge from the U. S. Airforce in 1972.
He had interest in sports starting with his days as a basketball player for the Waynetown Gladiators. Ed enjoyed traveling, photography, volunteering and attending activities in his son's life.
Ed was married in 1978 to Joyce Brewer of Waveland. They later divorced.
Ed worked for United Parcel Service and retired after 30 years of service. In retirement Ed continued working to keep busy and be around people. For the last several years he worked at Caterpillar in Lafayette.
Preceded in death were an older brother Richard Lee Bryant, and parents Maurice and Esther Bryant.
Ed is survived by a son Dr. Justin Bryant of Brookfield, Wisconsin, brother Ronald Bryant of Crawfordsville, niece Sara Bridgeforth of Broomfield Colorado, and nephew Rodney Bryant of Indianapolis,
Visitation with be 1:00pm Saturday June 6 at Hunt and Son Funeral Home 107 N Grant , Crawfordsville. Followed by graveside services at 2:00pm at Oak Hill Cemetery North.
Online condolences may be left at www.huntandson.com
Those attending services are encouraged to comply with current COVID-19 recommendations.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.