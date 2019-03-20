Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
Edwin Gooden
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Gooden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Howard Gooden


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin Howard Gooden Obituary
Edwin Howard Gooden

Attica - Edwin Howard Gooden, 77, formerly of Attica and had been residing in Holiday, FL, passed away while on vacation in Samana, in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Ed, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on March 7, 1941. He was the son of the late William Wilson Gooden, Sr. and Frieda Mae (Workinger) Gooden. Ed was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1960.

Ed worked in commercial laundry for 35 years.

Ed served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army on October 7, 1963. At the time of his honorable discharge in 1969 he had attained the rank of SP4.

Ed leaves behind a son, Robert (Leah) Gooden, Columbus, OH; an adopted son, Matthew Gooden, Denver, CO; two sisters, Nina Hudson, Lafayette and Shirley Hawn, Georgetown, IL; three granddaughters, Brittani Gooden, Amanda Gooden and Cadee Gooden, all of Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Gooden.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, March 23rd, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain James Myer of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 in Attica officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now