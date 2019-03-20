|
Edwin Howard Gooden
Attica - Edwin Howard Gooden, 77, formerly of Attica and had been residing in Holiday, FL, passed away while on vacation in Samana, in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Ed, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on March 7, 1941. He was the son of the late William Wilson Gooden, Sr. and Frieda Mae (Workinger) Gooden. Ed was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1960.
Ed worked in commercial laundry for 35 years.
Ed served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army on October 7, 1963. At the time of his honorable discharge in 1969 he had attained the rank of SP4.
Ed leaves behind a son, Robert (Leah) Gooden, Columbus, OH; an adopted son, Matthew Gooden, Denver, CO; two sisters, Nina Hudson, Lafayette and Shirley Hawn, Georgetown, IL; three granddaughters, Brittani Gooden, Amanda Gooden and Cadee Gooden, all of Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Gooden.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, March 23rd, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain James Myer of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 in Attica officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019