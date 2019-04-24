Edwin L. Smith Sr.



Lafayette - Edwin L. Smith Sr., 76, passed away at 9:39 pm on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his residence.



He was born July 6, 1942 in Lafayette to the late Edward M. and Martha (Stevens) Smith.



His marriage was to Roselyn A. Collins on May 21, 1966 and she survives.



Ed was a truck driver for 33 years before owning Smitty's Sewer Service. He retired April 14, 2014.



He was a former member of the Moose, Eagles and Am Vets Lodge and enjoyed fishing and gambling.



Surviving along with his wife are children, Edwin Lee Smith Jr (Tammy Sue) of Lafayette, Tammy Oliver (Bruce) of San Pierre and Valerie Cottrell of Idaville. Also surviving are two brothers, Kenneth Smith of West Lafayette and Rex Smith of Lafayette, two sisters, Joyce Palmer of Apple Valley, CA and Betty J. Riley of Brookston and two grandchildren, Erica Cottrell and Edwin Magee.



Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. A private family graveside will take place on Monday at Rest Haven Memorial Park.



Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019