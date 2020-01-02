|
Eileen T. Fix
West Lafayette - Eileen Theresa (Lanie) Fix, 89, of West Lafayette and formerly of Williamsport, passed away in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:42 a.m.
Eileen was born on May 15, 1930 on the family farm near Pence in Warren County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Orcelia (Marquis) Lanie. She was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School.
She married Richard Wayne Fix on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950 in the St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hoopleston, IL. She accompanied her husband in the Fix Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning business for 18 years in Williamsport. She later worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company for 12 years as a clerk-typist and later served as a secretary for the Warren County Welfare Department for 2 years. She also worked on the election campaign for Allen Sharp.
In 1973 Eileen and her husband moved to West Lafayette and were members of the Blessed Sacrament Church in West Lafayette. Her husband, Richard of 54 years preceded her in death in 2004.
Eileen was an accomplished seamstress. Her hobbies were quilting, flower gardening, Purdue sports, skating, swimming and dancing.
She leaves behind two sons, Fred Albert Fix, Attica and Robert Wayne Fix, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Ryan Fix, Scott Fix, Christine Giurato, Tricia Bhotiwihok, Maryann Fix, Janeece Docal and Breanne Melikan; seven great-grandchildren, Anabelle Giurato, Cole Giurato, Bhena Bhotiwihok, Kilah Bhotiwihok, Mark Melikan III, Andrew Melikan and Celia Trigo. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ella Sheridan and five brothers, Edward, Willard, Ralph, Raymond "Slim" and Amos "Spud' Lanie.
Friends may call at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 407 S. Perry St., Attica on Saturday, January 4th, from 12:00 p.m. until Rosary Services at 12:45 p.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Sam Futral officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery, near Ambia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation c/o Seeger Memorial High School; Via Quest Hospice; St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or the CharityWater.org.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020