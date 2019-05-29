|
Eileen Tillotson
Attica - Neva Eileen (Trott) Tillotson, 90, formerly of Attica and had been residing in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, passed away in the center on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:11 p.m.
Eileen, as she was known to family and friends, was born at home in Portland Arch, Indiana on March 26, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nellie Mae (Ennis) Trott. Eileen was a life long resident of Shawnee Township and graduated from Covington High School in 1947.
On July 13, 1947, Eileen married Ralph L. Tillotson in the Attica First United Methodist Church. Ralph preceded Eileen in death on February 15, 2017.
Eileen formerly worked at Radio Material Corp in Attica. She later worked as a clerk at the Index Notion Store in Attica. After clerking at the Index Store Eileen cleaned at the Shawnee School and later for the Attica Grade School until her retirement.
Eileen was baptized in the Nazarene Church in Covington. She served on the Ladies Aide of the Fountain Christian Church. She enjoyed crocheting, raising a vegetable and flower gardens. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds.
Eileen leaves behind three daughters, Sherry Ward, West Lafayette; Tammy Martin, Kingman and Lee Ann (Pete) Snyder, Attica; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Tillotson, Attica; fourteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Ralph L. Tillotson II; a grandson, Todd Martin; two sisters, Lila Stafford and an infant sister Una Ruth Trott; five brothers, Floyd "Tuffy", Lorence, Richard, Claire and Clemen Trott.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Wednesday, May 29th from 5:00 p.m. until service time at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Tom Hunter officiating. A gravesite service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30th, in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ralph L. Tillotson II Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 29, 2019