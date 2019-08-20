|
Eldon Skiles
Mulberry - Eldon E. Skiles, 91, of Mulberry, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Mulberry Health. He was born November 28, 1927, in Rossville, to Perry and Cora (Carn) Skiles. On May 28, 1950, Eldon married Betty Jean Johnson; she preceded him in death on October 23, 2016.
In 1947, Eldon graduated from Mulberry High School and later graduated from The Madison School of Banking in Wisconsin. Eldon had served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He had worked at The Farmer's Bank in Mulberry for many years serving as manager and later vice president. He was a member of Mulberry United Methodist Church, Mulberry Masonic Lodge where he served as past Master, and Mulberry Community Club; Eldon was a past member of the Park Board and Mulberry Businessmen. Eldon loved to golf especially at Deer Track and Angel Hill and had two Holes-in-One. He and Betty enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida for several years. Eldon was a big sports fan and avid Purdue fan and enjoyed playing bridge.
Surviving are his children, Mark (Chris) Skiles, of Carmel, Janet (Ted) Gee, of Greenwood, and Karen Braunecker, of Greenwood; grandchildren, Carrie, Doug, Collin, and Morgan; great grandchildren, Henry and Gina; sisters, Elsie and Bonnie; and brother, Junior "Perry" Skiles.
In addition to his wife, Eldon is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Homer and Glenn; and sisters, Pauline, Ruth, and Kate.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to the start of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Kevin Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Fair Haven Cemetery with military graveside honors. Memorials in Eldon's name may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, , or Mulberry United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019