Eleanor C. Laffoon
Romney - Eleanor C. (Zink) Laffoon, 93, of Romney died Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Anthony Health Care of Lafayette.
She was born in Benton County on February 28, 1927 to the late Raymond and Melinda (Plante) Zink. She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband Myron for many years. She and Myron were married on September 17, 1947 in Fowler, IN and he passed away on November 2, 1996.
Eleanor enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, and canning. She loved flowers and collecting antiques. She was a recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award in 1984 given to her by Governor Robert D. Orr. Family and friends were so important to Eleanor and she cherished every second of time she spent with them. She loved family gatherings.
She is survived by her children, Dean (Jodie) Laffoon of New Richmond, Duane (Connie) Laffoon of Lafayette, Jack (Cherry) Laffoon of Decatur, IL, Bill (Eva) Laffoon of New Richmond, Mike (Samantha) Laffoon of Romney, and Linda Peters (companion Bill Leatherman) of Thorntown; a brother, Raymond "Bud" Zink of Delphi; a sister, Mary Bonner of Lafayette, daughter- in- laws Karen Laffoon widow of Robert and Angela Laffoon widow of Douglas , 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Myron and sons James D., Thomas J., Douglas S., and Robert "Bob' Laffoon
Memorial contributions in Eleanor's name may be given to St Boniface Catholic Church. Private family visitation Friday November 6, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial at St Boniface Catholic Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30 am with Father Andrew Dudzinski officiating.
Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Romney. A Celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at a later time due to the current Covid-19 situation.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com