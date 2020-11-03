1/1
Eleanor C. Laffoon
Eleanor C. laffoon

Lafayette - Eleanor C. (Zink) Laffoon, 93, of Romney died Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Anthony Health Care of Lafayette.

She was born in Benton County on February 28, 1927 to the late Raymond and Melinda (Plante) Zink. She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband Myron for 72 years. She and Myron were married on September 17, 1947 in Fowler, IN and he passed away on November 2, 1996 .

Eleanor enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, and canning. She loved flowers and collecting antiques. She was a recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award in 1984 given to her by Governor Robert D. Orr. Family and friends were so important to Eleanor and she cherished every second of time she spent with them. She loved family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, Dean (Jodie) Laffoon of New Richmond, Duane (Connie) Laffoon of Lafayette, Jack (Cheri) Laffoon of Decatur, IL, Bill (Eva) Laffoon of New Richmond, Mike (Samantha) Laffoon of Romney, and Linda Peters (companion Bill) of Thorntown; a brother, Raymond "Bud" Zink of Delphi; a sister, Mary Bonner of Lafayette; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Myron and sons James D., Thomas J., Douglas S., and Robert "Bob' Laffoon

Memorial contributions in Eleanor's name may be given to St Boniface Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial at St Boniface Catholic Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:30 am with Father Andrew Dudzinsky officiating.

Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Romney.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
