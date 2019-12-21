|
Eleanor Jean Carey
Lafayette - Eleanor Jean Carey, 90, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her residence.
She was born January 23, 1929, in Indianapolis, to the late John M. Wilson and Virginia Tucker Truman.
Eleanor graduated from Carmel High School in 1946 and Purdue University in 1972 with a degree in nursing.
On November 12, 1947, she married Billy L. Carey in Jolietville. He passed away on April 22, 2013.
Eleanor worked as a Registered Nurse for Arnett Clinic and Dr. Bullard before retiring in 1998.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles and her cat.
Surviving are two daughters, Alane C. (Todd) Medley of Veedersburg and Luanne (Larry) Wagoner of Lafayette. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Wendy (Dale) Davis and Scott (Amie) Medley both of Veedersburg, Shawn Wagoner of Lowell and Marcus (Megan) Wagoner of Lafayette as well as eight great grandchildren and a great great grandchild.
Eleanor was preceded in death by a daughter, Dena Carey
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. A private family entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to the donor's choice.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019