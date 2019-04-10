|
Eleanor Moore
Battle Ground - BATTLE GROUND - Eleanor M. Daniels Moore passed away peacefully with family on April 3, 2019. She died from complications due to dementia at 85.
Born November 15, 1933 in Nevada, Iowa to Bertha (Holland) Daniels and Myrtie Daniels, Eleanor was the youngest of seven children. The family eventually moved to Plad, Missouri where Eleanor attended and graduated from Windyville High School. Eleanor's first job was working at Sydney's Drug Store in Lebanon, Missouri where she subsequently met Donald Moore. Moore became a frequent customer at the store for its great coney dogs and coffee, and to gain the attention of Eleanor. They married in 1953 and Donald became the love of Eleanor's life. That love continued through more than 65 years of marriage. In 1953 Donald enlisted in the army and the young family was stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas where he and Eleanor became the happy parents of two daughters, Donna (Moore) Reineke and Brenda Moore. Always a hard-working family man, Donald and Eleanor continually looked for better opportunities to support their family, and they made many moves with that purpose in mind. Eleanor was always ready for a challenge and a great partner and mother. One of those opportunities came when Don took a job as a driver for Greyhound. They were transferred around a lot and lived in diverse locations including DesMoines and Marion, Iowa, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Kansas City and Elkhorn, Nebraska. In the course of her life Eleanor was a homemaker and a great cook, but also worked at a number of professions. She worked as a typist/secretary at Boys Town in Nebraska, and the couple opened a health food store in Omaha, Nebraska. One of Eleanor's favorite occupations was helping out with her grandchildren. Eleanor and Don eventually purchased land in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri where they built and sold cabins. They also traveled extensively through the western United States, and ultimately moved to Montana where they become campground hosts for the Bureau of Land Management. They worked in that capacity for 12 years along the Madison River near Yellowstone National Park. Donald and Eleanor's final move was to Indiana in 2010 due to health problems. There they lived with their daughter Brenda and her husband Greg Jones in Battle Ground. Daughter Donna and husband Dannie also later moved to Battleground to be near them.
Eleanor was a woman of great passion who loved to sing and was always ready for whatever fun ideas came along. She was a hunter and trapper when she was young, loved to pick blackberries, and loved to take long hikes especially in Montana. She loved adventure, and in that way she and Don made a great pair. Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Moore. her sister Maxine Shear, and brothers Orlin Daniels, Arthur Daniels, Burton Daniels, and Cecil Daniels. She is survived by daughters Donna (Dannie) Reineke and Brenda Moore (Greg Jones), grandchildren Marilyn (Marco) Rabello, Matthew Reineke and Michael Reineke, and eleven loving nieces and nephews and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers who provided compassionate care during Eleanor's final journey. Arrangements are being made through Davidson's Funeral Home in Delphi, Indiana. Memorial services will be arranged at a future date. Donations can be sent to the Nature Conservancy.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019