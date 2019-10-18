|
Elias Earl Fuller
West Lafayette - Elias Earl Fuller, 93, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence surround by his family.
He was born April 28, 1926 in Lafayette, to the late Charles and Opal (Rubright) Fuller. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for Alcoa for 30 plus years before retiring.
On September 6, 1952 he married Helen Steinwald in Germany and she survives.
Earl was a very kind and extremely hard-working husband and father who enjoyed bowling and tinkering.
Surviving along with his wife Helen are his children: George L. (Angie) Fuller of Henderson, NV, Mary (Mac) Stair of Lafayette, Glorida (Tony) Kidder of AK, and Darlene Fuller of Lafayette; siblings Hank (Paula) Fuller of Monitor, Tuffy (Wilma) Fuller of Battle Ground and Evelyn Walker of Lafayette. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Diena Spalding, Mike and David Stair, Preston Sanders, Melanie, Amanda, and Eva Patrick; and eight great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sons Elias Earl Jr and Jerry Fuller, granddaughter Katie Patrick and brothers and sisters Lela Mae Logsdon, Lloyd, Charles, Leland, Wayne Fuller, Pearl and Frank (Gene) Fuller.
Funeral service will be held 2pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow service at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with military honors. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org/donate. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019