Eliot Graham Fortress
West Lafayette - Eliot Graham Fortress, 25, of West Lafayette, passed on June 2, 2020. He was born on April 17, 1995, in Lafayette, Indiana. He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Paula Fortress; his brother, Jeremi; his sisters, Adrienne Martin (husband Cameron) and Hilary Gutel (husband Timothy); his nephews, Elias (3 y.o.) and Henry (1 y.o.); and his nieces, Eden (1 y.o.) and Eleanora (expected later this summer). Eliot graduated from William Henry Harrison High School in West Lafayette. He had an artistic way of looking at the world and created beautiful pictures. He enjoyed playing guitar in a band in high school and entered a fine arts competition with that band. For leisure activities, he created music and listened to several music genres, his favorite being alternative. He loved riding his bike and appreciated nature. He was a sensitive young man, observing conversations and strongly experienced others' emotions. One of his friends recalls Eliot's persevering faith in God.
His mother recalls, "Whenever I was with him before we would go our separate ways, he always told me he loved me and often said I was the best mom ever." His father fondly remembers spring break trips they took to New Mexico and South Carolina. Adrienne remembers a time she was babysitting and upon seeing water on the floor, walked into the bathroom to see Eliot and Hilary giving each other swirlies. In the midst of a warm Indiana rainstorm when they were both teenagers, Hilary remembers a time when she and Eliot jumped and slid in several puddles in their yard. Eliot and Jeremi both enjoyed playing X-box games together.
As an adult, when loved ones felt down, Eliot would try to cheer them up through little jokes, funny drawings, or by communicating care and asking how they were. He had a carefree nature about him and just wanted to enjoy life.
Visitation will be at 1-3pm and a celebration of life immediately following on June 8 at Connection Point Church, 2541 Cumberland Avenue, West Lafayette, Indiana 47906.
Flowers are appreciated; memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.