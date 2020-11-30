Elisabeth Jane Ockermann
Lafayette - Elisabeth Jane "Beth" Ockermann, 50, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.
She was born November 27, 1969, in Rensselaer, and graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1988. Beth attended both Ball State University and St. Joseph College.
We are grateful to PJ Crone and the ACT Team at Valley Oaks, Guardian Angel Hospice of Lafayette, the Hospice Palliative Care staff at Franciscan Health and all of her friends that supported Beth throughout her life.
Beth enjoyed gymnastics, sports, animals, playing the piano, knitting, playing words with friends and Jeopardy.
Surviving are her mother and step-father, Pamela (David) Jentz of Rensselaer, her father, C. Mitchell Ockermann of Rensselaer, a sister, Shannon L. (Stephen) Rodibaugh of Rensselaer, a sister, Cara Ockermann Byrnes of WI, step-sister, Mary Ann (Mike) McDufford of GA, aunt, Jane (Chris) Geesman of Mishawaka, uncle, John (Donna) Pfledderer of Crown Point, uncle, Chris Pfledderer of Crown Point, aunt, Fay Uyechi of FL, aunt, Beth (Dick) Josephson of AZ, uncle, Ken (Elaine) Ockermann of CA, niece, Lauren (Brock) Farrell and their three sons, Nash, Huxton and Baylor, nephew, Brooks Rodibaugh, niece, Sarah Rodibaugh, niece, Regan Rodibaugh and many cousins.
Beth was preceded in death by her fiance', David McCarthy.
Beth loved her family and she was deeply loved by her family.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Rensselaer, which will be preceded by a tribute of photographs from Beth's life at 1:40 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited. The memorial service will be live streamed and available as a video on the Trinity United Methodist Church - Rensselaer Facebook Page and on YouTube at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a food bank of your choice or Natalie's Second Chance Animal Shelter, 10 S 16th St, Lafayette, IN 47905.
