Elizabeth A. (Beth) Kopf-Wulff



Lafayette - Elizabeth A. Kopf-Wulff (Beth), 61, from Lafayette passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Franciscan Health East Lafayette, IN. Elizabeth was born in Lafayette IN, on January 15, 1959 to the late Ralph and Ruthann Kopf. Elizabeth Married Lawrence M. Jones on November 13, 1978 in Lafayette, He proceeded her to Heaven on September 29, 1994. on October 10,1997 Elizabeth found love once again and married Andrew C. Wulff, he survives. Elizabeth was a graduate of the class of 1977 at McCutchen High School. Elizabeth also graduated from Indiana Business College in 1999 top of her class earning a degree in Business Management and Accounting. Elizabeth will be remembered by her humor and her Art. She also enjoyed playing word games, and spending time with friends and family.



Surviving are her father-n-law George Wulff, a sister Judi Kelsey, two daughter Emily Lanum, Carrie Snider, and two sons Timothy Jones and Tyler Jones, Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Proceeding her death is a brother Glenn Kopf.



No Services will be held, Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangement entrusted to Cree Funeral Home Camden, IN.









