Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Elizabeth A. Sparger


1947 - 2019
Elizabeth A. Sparger Obituary
Elizabeth A. Sparger

Lafayette - It is with sorrow that her family shares the news of the passing of Elizabeth (Liz) Slaughterbeck Sparger on July 11. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Ind., Liz was born August 23, 1947, to the late Oathel and Bessie Mae Slaughterbeck. She attended Lafayette area schools.

In 1964, she married Homer Sparger, Jr., who survives. They were the parents to three children, Gary Sparger (Lori), Kathy Forman (Darren), and Michael Sparger (Tia). She had five grandchildren, Ted, Elena, Hannah, Trevor, and Owen.

Also surviving are her siblings, Phillip (Kay) Slaughterbeck, Timothy W. (Kathy) Slaughterbeck, Gayle Prewitt, and Beverly McFadden. She was preceded in death by her siblings Vivian Slaughterbeck, Susan Briscoe, Frannie Richardson, and Earl Slaughterbeck (widow, Diane).

Liz loved spending time with her family, watching and listening to Elvis Presley, and enjoying chicken nuggets while dining out. During a road trip to Memphis, Tenn., she delighted in visiting Graceland with her husband, son, and grandson, and sampled Memphis's finest chicken nuggets.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Monday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Pastor Reggie Alderman officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 13, 2019
