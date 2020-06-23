Elizabeth A. Wolf
Lafayette, IN - Elizabeth A. Wolf, 83, of Lafayette, passed away at St. Mary's Healthcare Center in Lafayette 7:01 AM Monday June 22, 2020 where she had been a resident the past two years. Elizabeth was born in Chicago, IL April 10, 1937, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Helen V. (Anderson) Kennedy. She was a graduate of Brandon, FL High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Tennessee Temple College in Chattanooga, TN. Elizabeth married Rev. John J. Wolf in Riverview, FL. June 11, 1960, and he preceded her in death December 3, 2010. She had been employed at Purdue University as a systems operator in the telecommunications department and had formerly taught at several small Christian schools. Elizabeth attended Calvary Baptist Church in West Lafayette and enjoyed sewing, reading, and collecting thimbles and teapots. Surviving is a daughter, Lynn Ellen Wolf of Lafayette; a son, Frank S. Wolf (wife April) of Lafayette and a brother, William Kennedy of St. Petersburg, FL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Elizabeth F., Katherine A., Joshua D. and Dorothea Lynn Wolf. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Kennedy. There will be no visitation or service at this time, but a private family service will be held at a later date. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time at Joyful Journey (daycare for adults), so in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to Joyful Journey, 600 Lindberg Road, West Lafayette, IN 47906. The family would also like to thank St. Mary's Healthcare for the care Elizabeth received while she was a resident there. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to care for the Wolf family.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.